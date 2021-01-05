Deputies search for two missing Lumberton men

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for two missing Lumberton men believed to be suffering from cognitive impairments.

Hubert Locklear and David Locklear were reported missing by family members after the father and son left their home this morning and traveled towards Lumberton city limits, according to deputies.

Hubert Locklear, 85, is 5’9″ and 170 pounds. He’s bald with brown eyes.

David Locklear, 60, is 5’8″ and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both were last seen traveling in a red 2003 Ford Ranger with an extended cab and silver toolbox, according to deputies. The truck has a North Carolina license plate TDV-2611.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.