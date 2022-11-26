ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead.

According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother — who had not been heard from since Nov. 1 — dead in the home.

The child, Aspen Jeter, was not in the home.

Anyone with information on Aspen is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550.

