FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Fairmont.

On July 21, 2019 Macie Lee Huggins, 15, of Fairmont, was reported missing, according to a post on Facebook by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.