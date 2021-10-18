Deputies searching Rowland area Monday for woman last seen in September

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching in the Rowland area Monday for Jessica Lawrence, who was reported missing Tuesday but last seen in September leaving her job in Fayetteville, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The North Carolina Search and Rescue Teams from State Emergency Management are assisting in the search. Monday morning, officials were searching in the area of Hubbard Road, according to Wilkins. Wilkins said searches in the area are a result of information and evidence found throughout the investigation.

Lawrence was reported missing Tuesday by a family member but was last seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville. She was last seen Sept. 26 at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls.

Lawrence’s jeep was found Thursday in Red Springs and Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was driving the vehicle, according to officials. He was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

Officials are calling Lawrence’s disappearance “suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.