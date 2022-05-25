LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) — Deputies in Laurens County are searching for a woman and her three children who went missing early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns, 4-year-old William, 2-year-old Justin, and 5-month-old Lily were last seen at their home in the 5000-block of Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

Deputies said they were last seen between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and may have been on foot.

The sheriff’s office said it is using K9s and a helicopter to help in the search. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are “concerning.”