LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three women are facing charges after a baby suffered a broken leg at a day care center in Lexington, authorities said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in April when the Windsor Academy called a parent and told her that her child’s leg had been hurt in the railing of a crib. Doctors determined that the child had a broken leg, investigators said.

Deputies said detectives asked to review video from inside the day care, but two other employees told them the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured. Eventually, the video was recovered, and it was determined that the employees had tried to delete it.

The recovered video showed Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, forcefully folding the child’s legs under their body and flipping the child into a crib while holding the child’s left leg, according to investigators. Based on their review, investigators said the child was crawling and playing before the incident but then crying and unable to put weight on the leg after the incident.

Deputies arrested McKnight for infliction of great bodily harm upon a child, the sheriff’s office said. The other employees Amy Marie Grice, 38, and Jeannie Locklear, 49, were both charged with obstructing justice.

All three women were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.