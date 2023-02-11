SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, he had help from others outside of jail.

Seven people, including an inmate from the Tyger River Correctional Institute, are facing charges.

Deputies from the Spartanburg County Narcotics Unit, with help from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, began investigating in March 2022.

Deputies said the drug trafficking ring was coordinated by Kenneth Huckabee who was already behind bars for other crimes, including a 30-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated nature in the killing of Jerry Bridwell. Witnesses testified that the 2007 shooting was a “drug deal gone array.”

On March 9, 2022, a deputy said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that left Shonda Finch’s house on Boot Hill Court in Spartanburg County. Investigators said Finch, Huckabee’s wife, allegedly helped him distribute drugs while he was behind bars.

During the traffic stop, deputies said 2,004.8 grams of meth was seized. The seizure ultimately led to multiple other arrests and the discovery of additional illegal drugs in and around Spartanburg County.

“None of these drugs are in jail. They are all outside where he is contacting other folks to do this,” said Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Huckabee is accused of leading the distribution ring of more than 5,200 grams of meth and nearly 100 grams of marijuana.

Deputies said he used multiple contraband cell phones to coordinate the illegal activity while he was in jail.

The following people have been arrested and charged in connection to the case:

Kenneth Lee Huckabee, 41, is currently in the Department of Corrections. Huckabee is charged with conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of meth.

Shonda Michelle Finch, 45, is currently in the Department of Corrections. She is charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth.

Angela Diana Childers, 40, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. She is charged with conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of meth.

Samantha Nicole Bishop, 40, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. She is charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth.

Shandon Paige Hammett, 34, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. He is charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth.

Ricky Lainer Gay, 48, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. He is charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth.

Kimberly Dawn Neal, 33, is currently in the Spartanburg County detention facility. She is charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of meth and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Huckabee, Bishop and Childress were denied bond on Friday.

The use of contraband cell phones is an issue the State Department of Corrections said is growing.

“We do not give them cell phones,” said Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections Bryan Stirling. “These are illegal cell phones that are smuggled in, flown in by drones, thrown over fences, mailed in delivery trucks, any way you can think about it.”

Solicitor Barnette said the issues stretch far beyond the Upstate.

“It’s been a problem throughout the state of South Carolina,” Barnette said. “We’re seeing it here in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties in our circuit. People are sentenced to the Department of Corrections for long periods of time. They’re getting cell phones, electronic means to contact people outside. They’re conducting drug deals, drug business just like normal.”

The issue is something he hopes will soon be put to an end.

“Until we get around it and take care of the cell phone…until we can handle it, we are going to keep having this problem,” said Barnette.

Huckabee and several others accused of taking part in the drug trafficking ring are scheduled to have their initial court appearance in April.