GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A man who shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County said it was in self-defense, but authorities said he is now facing a murder charge.

Dustin Scott Simmons, 40, of Greer, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Jason Matthes Simmons, 34, authorities said. According to warrants, Jason Simmons was shot in the throat with a shotgun

It happened about 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Hudson Water Road in Greer, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said they found a man in a driveway with his hands in the air. That’s when he told deputies that the shooting was in self-defense.

However, after interviewing witnesses and examining the evidence, deputies determined that the claim was not credible.

Dustin Simmons was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center to await a court hearing.