SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 53-year-old with “unique tattoos” over his entire body is wanted for stealing an $80,000 generator from a middle school in Cumberland County, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Gregory Santillo and an unknown person stole an $80,000 Multiquip Generator on Saturday from Spring Lake Middle School.

The two used a rented U-Haul truck to pull away the generator, the sheriff’s office said.

Santillo and the other suspect were seen pulling a camper with the same U-Haul earlier on Saturday.

Santillo, who is from Waxhaw, has several unique tattoos that cover his entire body and his head, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces felony larceny and possession of stolen goods charges out of Cumberland County.

He is also wanted in “several other counties” and is a suspect in Fayetteville larcenies, the sheriff’s office sis.d

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective K. Hall at (910) 677-5455 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.