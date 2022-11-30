GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) — Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on Nov. 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.

“He’s 6-years-old,” said Rhonda Crenshaw, Hughes’ aunt. “He’s been asking where his daddy was.”

Crenshaw said her family was told that Hughes and his friend drove to the woods off Rush Road in Hodges. The friend he was with reportedly said they then ran through the woods and got separated. The friend was able to make it out, but Hughes has not been seen or heard from since.

“We know that somebody out there knows exactly what happened and where he is,” said Crenshaw.

Deputies began looking for Hughes as soon as he was reported missing, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.

“We’ve contacted anybody that he usually associates with,” explained Kelly. “Nobody has seen him or talked to him.”

Kelly said his team tried locating his cellphone, but it is either dead or turned off.

“We’ve had SLED up with their helicopter looking through the area to see if they can see anything,” said Kelly. “We came up and flew our drone a couple [of] times. We have been going door to door and talking to anybody who might have seen Mr. Hughes.”

On Tuesday, about 40 volunteers and law enforcement officers from different agencies searched the woods and nearby lakes, setting up grids to try to find any sign of Hughes.

“I haven’t gotten any good leads on where Mr. Hughes may be at this time,” said Kelly.

Kelly said his team will do everything they can to find Hughes, but he is asking for the public’s help.

“No lead is too small,” said Kelly. “It might be something they think might not be significant. If they get us that information, we’ll definitely check out any leads.”

“Kenneth, we love you, we miss you and we hope you come home,” added Crenshaw.

Anyone with information about Hughes’ whereabouts can call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632.