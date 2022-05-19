SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in Spartanburg County.

Almalik Geter, Jr., who goes by the street name of Lil Al, 19, of Spartanburg, is wanted for second-degree domestic violence, removing or destroying an electronic monitoring device and escape.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Geter has been arrested 8 times since 2020 by the sheriff’s office for offenses such as possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, threatening a public official and resisting arrest.

The latest incident is the third time he has cut off an electronic monitoring device, deputies said.

Geter has numerous visible tattoos on both arms and a female’s name tattooed on the right side of his face.

The sheriff’s office said Geter should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Geter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anyone with information that leads to Geter’s arrest will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.