Deputy-involved shooting injures one in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to an address at Circle Rd. in the Powdersville community in regards to a welfare check, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said they got the call around 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. McBride said there was an argument between two roommates, which then turned into a potential suicidal type call. Deputies said they tried to talk to one man, who had a gun.

During the incident, the man barricaded himself, along with his roommate in the home, McBride said.

McBride said the man came outside a few times, but eventually, he came out and fired a shot. Deputies said later, that man charged at deputies while armed with gun.

At least one deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

McBride confirmed no deputies were injured. He also said the roommate was not hurt.

McBride also said the man who was shot, does have a couple charges in his record history. The sheriff said one of those past charges was pointing and presenting a gun, but that was some time ago.

SLED is investigating this particular incident.