Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy- involved shooting is under investigation in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toscano Court, which is part of the Pelham Village Apartments.

Lewis said the deputy was responding to a noise complaint call at the complex. When the deputy arrived on scene, a man was seen on the roof of the apartments.

At some point during the interaction, Lewis said the person on the roof presented a firearm, which led the deputy to shoot at the suspect.

The fire department was called to help get the suspect off of the roof, Lewis said.

The sheriff said the suspect was transported to the hospital and suffered at least one gunshot wound. The suspect is in stable condition and the deputy involved is okay.

SLED has been requested to investigate the incident and the Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards will be conducting a separate internal investigation consistent with all deputy-involved shootings.

The deputy involved will be placed on paid administrative duty pending the internal investigation, which is standard protocol.

The Critical Incident Community Briefing video is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2021.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.