Detectives find semi-automatic handguns, rifles and shotguns while serving search warrant for Lumberton drug suspect

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lumberton man on multiple drug charges.

Detectives with the agency’s Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a home on Rice Road in Lumberton.

Upon serving the search warrant, detectives say they found several pounds of marijuana, cocaine packaged in assorted sized bags for sale, more than 200 dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone, more than 10 semi-automatic handguns, rifles and shotguns, drug paraphernalia that included baggies, ties and digital scales and cash.

Frankie Willis, who lives at the home, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine by possession

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of marijuana

Trafficking by possession of heroin/opium

Possession with intent to sell & deliver schedule II and schedule III substances

Maintaining a drug dwelling

Possession of firearms by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Willis was put under a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning in Lumberton.