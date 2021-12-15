Detectives looking for kidnapping victim, suspect after violent encounter in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a kidnapping victim and suspect after a violent encounter was captured on a doorbell camera at a home in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a doorbell camera captured the video at a home on the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive around 3 a.m. on December 15.

*See the full video in the player below*

Investigators said the footage shows a violent encounter between two people. A person can be seen attempting to flee from the suspect on foot while seeking help.

The video shows the suspect grabbing the victim, throwing them to the ground and proceeding to assault them multiple times, police said.

The victim is then dragged against their will toward a vehicle parked on the roadway.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road.

Detectives said they believe the victim sustained injuries that need immediate medical treatment due to the assault and kidnapping.

“We don’t know who they are, we don’t know where they came from and we don’t know where they went,” CMPD Detective Joe McNally said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of either of the individuals is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.