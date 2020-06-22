DHEC: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 25,666 total | County-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,002 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 6 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.

Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 125 new (2,054 total)

Marion: 10 new (155 total)

Dillon: 4 new (230 total)

Marlboro: 8 new (274 total)

Darlington: 8 new (384 total)

Florence: 56 new (977 total)

Georgetown: 12 new (269 total)

There are currently 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19..

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46)