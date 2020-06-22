DHEC: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 25,666 total | County-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,002 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 6 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.
Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 125 new (2,054 total)
Marion: 10 new (155 total)
Dillon: 4 new (230 total)
Marlboro: 8 new (274 total)
Darlington: 8 new (384 total)
Florence: 56 new (977 total)
Georgetown: 12 new (269 total)
There are currently 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19..
New cases in other counties:
Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46)
For a breakdown of cases by ZIP code, see wbtw.com.
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 347,193 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,971 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of this morning, 3,364 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,119 are in use, which is a 67.91% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,119 inpatient beds currently used, 731 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread
Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.