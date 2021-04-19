DHEC: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirteen additional people have died from COVID-19, and another three had a probable COVID-19-caused death, according to numbers released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Among those deaths were the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.
DHEC also reported 518 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 242 probable cases.
Positive results from rapid testing count towards probable cases.
Of 15,887 new tests reported to the state, 4.4% were positive for the virus.
Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 476,123 confirmed cases, 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths and 1,117 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable
Dillon – One confirmed
Florence – 15 confirmed, three probable
Horry – 25 confirmed, 20 probable
Marion – Two confirmed
Marlboro – Six confirmed, two probable