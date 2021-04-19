DHEC: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirteen additional people have died from COVID-19, and another three had a probable COVID-19-caused death, according to numbers released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Among those deaths were the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.

DHEC also reported 518 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 242 probable cases.

Positive results from rapid testing count towards probable cases.

Of 15,887 new tests reported to the state, 4.4% were positive for the virus.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 476,123 confirmed cases, 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths and 1,117 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – 15 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 25 confirmed, 20 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Six confirmed, two probable