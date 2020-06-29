DHEC: 1,320 new cases of COVID-19, 165 in Horry County this past 24 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 1,320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,546 probable cases to 98, confirmed deaths to 717, and 3 probable deaths.

The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Richland (1), Anderson (1), and Beaufort (1) counties.

﻿﻿There are currently 1,032 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 408,394 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.