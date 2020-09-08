DHEC: 339 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 5 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 339 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 5 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.
New cases reported in our area:
Darlington – 6
Dillon – 2
Florence – 17
Georgetown – 4
Horry – 14
Marion – 2
Marlboro – 0
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 1,079,586 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,993 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.3%.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view datafrom today’s TeleTracking report.
More Than 470 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
COVID-19 Information
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visitscdmh.netfor stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.