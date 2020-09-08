DHEC: 339 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 5 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 339 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.

New cases reported in our area:

Darlington – 6

Dillon – 2

Florence – 17

Georgetown – 4

Horry – 14

Marion – 2

Marlboro – 0

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,079,586 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,993 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.3%.