DHEC: 4 new COVID-19 deaths statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Tuesday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a steep decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths from Monday to Tuesday.

The agency reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths statewide. The previous day, it reported five deaths in Horry County alone and 34 statewide. There is usually a delay in when DHEC announces a COVID-19 caused death, with that time period varying for individual fatalities.

The state also announced 1,372 new, confirmed cases and 40 probable cases.

Of 19,498 new test results reported to DHEC, 10.1% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s total numbers to 416,073 confirmed cases, 54,238 probable cases, 6,885 confirmed deaths and 808 probable deaths.

Here are the new case counts for local counties:

Darlington – 24 confirmed, four probable

Dillon – Nine confirmed, one probable

Florence – 71 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 112 confirmed, four probable

Marion – 11 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – One confirmed