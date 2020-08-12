DHEC: 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Florence County, 27 reported in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC today announced 712 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 45 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 102,143, probable cases to 831, confirmed deaths to 2,057, and 87 probable deaths.

New cases by county reported in our area:



Darlington – 13

Dillon – 3

Florence – 42

Georgetown – 11

Horry – 27

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 0

New cases in other counties, please click here.

Additional deaths reported by county in our area:

Florence – 2

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 2

Confirmed and probable deaths in other counties, please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 857,773 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 3,627 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.

More Than 145 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 145 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.