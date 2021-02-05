DHEC: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has added 2,745 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, according to a Friday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 221 new, probable cases, 54 new, confirmed deaths and 13 new, probable deaths.

Among those deaths are one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, one confirmed death in Dillon County, two confirmed deaths in Florence County, five confirmed deaths in Horry County, one probable death in Horry County and one probable death in Marion County.

The new numbers bring the state to a total of 408,787 total, confirmed cases, 51,187 probable cases, 6,770 confirmed deaths and 783 probable deaths.

Of the 64,042 new tests reported to DHEC, 11.2% were positive for the virus.

Here are the case counts for local counties:

Darlington – 44 confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – 31 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 57 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 154 confirmed, 36 probable

Marion – 16 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – 11 confirmed, five probable