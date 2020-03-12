DHEC identifies 2 new coronavirus cases in SC, bringing total to 12

State health officials are investigating two new possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of presumptive positive cases to six.

That is in addition to the six confirmed cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The two new cases are out of Kershaw and Lancaster counties.

According to DHEC, the case from Lancaster County is a household contact (family member or close friend) of a previous case. He was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home and the case from Kershaw County is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation.

DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.

While the samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, the results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials say they have tested a total of 87 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases.