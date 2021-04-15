DHEC announces name of new Director of Public Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday the state’s new Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Dr. Traxler will assume her role with DHEC as director on April 19th.

“DHEC was fortunate to attract great candidates for this critical position and I sincerely appreciate their interest in serving the people of South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “I am pleased to offer the position of Public Health Director to Dr. Brannon Traxler. She has done a terrific job in the interim role and I am confident that she will continue to do great things for her fellow South Carolinians.”

Dr. Traxler is a native of Greenville, S.C. and most recently served as interim director of Public Health for the agency, a position she assumed after serving as Chief Medical Officer for the state’s COVID-19 response.

“As a lifelong South Carolinian, I am dedicated to DHEC’s mission to promote and protect the health of the people and environment of our great state, and it is an honor to be selected to work alongside our amazing DHEC team as we work together to improve the lives of all those who live, work and play in our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.