DHEC briefing: South Carolina remains in Phase 1A of vaccine rollout, 39k doses have been given

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a briefing Thursday discussing the state’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday morning, 39,100 doses of the vaccine had been administered. DHEC wants the public to know it is working hard through each phase to make sure those who want the vaccine will get it.

Currently, South Carolina is still in Phase 1A, which is focused on administering the vaccine to front line health care workers and residents and staff in long term facilities.

Phase 1B will include:

– Persons aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions)

– Frontline essential workers (sectors included by ACIP include fire fighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers)

Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director for DHEC, said it is expecting to roll into Phase 1B soon.

“We are estimating that that will be later in February, but the trigger we will be looking for is when 70% of that Phase 1a population has a chance to be vaccinated,” Traxler said.

As of Thursday morning, there were 307,507 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state. Deaths had reached 5,296, and 2,025 people were hospitalized. DHEC officials said South Carolina, like other states, has faced rollout challenges which include arrival, limited supplies and logistics while adapting to changes in federal guidance.

“We are a little over 200,000 doses we’ve received in the state,” said Stephen White, the DHEC immunizations director. “About a little over 100,000 Moderna vaccines went to the CVS and Walgreens partnership for the long-term care facilities and that was the Moderna product that we mentioned,.”

DHEC officials said it is important to still abide CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The agency is working on getting a data forum online for the public within the next few weeks.

