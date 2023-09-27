COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday confirmed the state’s first flu-related death of the season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said a person in the Midlands region died from complications of the flu. The death is the state’s first confirmed influenza-associated death just before the official start of the season on Sunday.

“Although we are just entering the flu season, this is a sober reminder to us all that the flu is already here and that it can be deadly,” said Bell, who also serves as the director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control for DHEC. “Sadly, we see many deaths, hospitalizations, and other serious complications of flu each year in our state. The best way to prevent the flu is to get your shot early.”

State health officials recommend that everyone six months or older get vaccinated against influenza, especially those who are at an increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 or older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease.

Officials said it is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to be protected against the virus as it takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to respond for full protection.

“We can’t predict what this season will bring, but we are preparing for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of Public Health. “Just like with the flu, being vaccinated is the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 or RSV. People should talk with their health care provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination for them.”