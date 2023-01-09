COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays.

State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. 29, 2022, more than 3,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported, compared to more than 10,000 cases reported in the last week of December 2022.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said all but two of South Carolina’s 46 counties are experiencing high or medium levels of COVID-19.

21 counties are listed as ‘red’ in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels map,” meaning these counties have high transmission. Four of those counties are in the Lowcountry region: Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg.

Berkeley and Charleston are among 23 counties with medium transmission levels.

Low levels: masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.

Medium levels: individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals, are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

High levels: masking is recommended for everyone in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

“We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases across our state, and we know there are a lot more cases that aren’t being reported due to the use of nonreportable home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Masking remains one of the best ways to limit virus spread and the CDC has a great resource to help determine when to mask in public.”

Dr. Traxler said the health agency has not seen a significant uptick in severe cases – meaning cases that end in hospitalizations or deaths.

“We want that trend to continue and masking when recommended is effective to keep each other out of the hospital and eventually bring case numbers down,” she said.

DHEC said that in addition to masking, residents should stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters. They said regular testing is another important step in preventing the spread of COVID-19.