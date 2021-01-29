DHEC creates separate vaccine phone line to handle ‘overwhelming call volume’

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has created a new COVID-19 vaccination line and has increased its call center staff to about 300 people, the agency announced Friday.

The change was in response to an “overwhelming call volume” to the Care Line, according to the announcement.

The vaccine line launched Friday with 240 operators. It is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The line is for people who have questions about the vaccines or who need help finding a vaccine provider.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” Nick Davidson, the DHEC deputy of public health, said in the announcement. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

The Care Line has also increased from 30 to 48 operators. The Care Line is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The line is for people who have general questions about the virus, testing, scheduling SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening and other services.

DHEC’s hope is that creating two lines will improve wait times.

The vaccine information line can be reached at (866) 365-8110. The Care Line can be reached at (855) 472-3432.