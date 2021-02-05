DHEC deploying up to 45 teams to get COVID-19 vaccine to rural and underserved South Carolina communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that it has partnered with different agencies to increase the access to COVID-19 vaccines in areas that traditionally would have difficulties accessing it.

The efforts would bring vaccines to rural areas, along with ones that have poor access to health care.

“South Carolina recognizes the importance of reaching our vulnerable communities, including our rural and underserved communities, and people of color,” Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, said in the announcement. “Together, with our providers and community partners, our state is committed to using different approaches to ensure doses are getting in the arms of our most vulnerable and underserved citizens.”

DHEC learned last week it will receive an additional 10,000 first-round doses of the Moderna vaccine per week over the next three weeks.

The new steps include providing vaccines to rural practices and health centers in rural communities, continuing to offer vaccines at clinic events in rural counties, getting mobile units into the communities and providing more supplies to administer the vaccine.

Up to 46 teams may be deployed across the state.