COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC Director, Rick Toomey has resigned from his position, he announced Wednesday.

Toomey verbally informed them of the decision in May 2020 and his last day will be June 10.

Toomy’s newly-born grandson is in Beaufort and he wants to be there to spend more time with his family.

Marshall Taylor will become acting director until a new one is appointed.

