DHEC discusses coronavirus, testing kits in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – State health officials held a news conference on Thursday to update state lawmakers on the agency’s preparations for coronavirus.

DHEC’s medial director says they have test kits from the CDC and can test 100 cases a day. A doctor must agree first for a patient to get the test and must rule out other causes of respiratory illness. They also much consider whether there are other local coronavirus cases before ordering a test.

DHEC told lawmakers while the agency is keeping a close eye on the virus — there is no need for anyone to panic. As of Thursday, there are still no positive tests confirmed in the state.

DHEC is monitoring 13 people for the virus. “We have 61 travelers who were assessed and who did not require monitoring,” said Dr. Linda Bell, Chief of Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control with DHEC. “Thirteen travelers without symptoms are currently being monitored and three travelers were transferred to another jurisdiction,” Bell said.

There are cases confirmed in Georgia and one confirmed case in North Carolina.

The FDA says testing for the virus will be widely available by the end of the week. But News13 Washington correspondent Trevor Shirley reports lawmakers are concerned that the cost of testing, treatment, and a possible vaccine.

