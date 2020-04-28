DHEC distributes 15 rapid-response testing devices, testing supplies to facilities across SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday it has helped distribute rapid-testing devices and testing supplies to areas of the state where testing may be limited.

According to a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test. The rapid-testing devices can provide results in 15-20 minutes, and are in high demand around the country.

South Carolina received 15 devices and some testing supplies from FEMA, which have been distributed to 15 health care facilities, according to the release.

The rapid-response testing machines and supplies have been distributed to:

MUSC Health Marion (Marion County)

Kershaw Health (Kershaw County)

Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood County)

Piedmont Medical Center (York County)

Regional Medical Center: Orangeburg Hospital (Orangeburg County)

Bon Secours Health System (Greenville County)

AnMed Health (Anderson County)

Aiken Regional Medical Center (Aiken County)

McCleod Health Clarendon (Clarendon County)

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare (Spartanburg County)

Coastal Carolina Hospital (Jasper County)

Williamsburg Regional Hospital (Williamsburg County)

Lexington Medical Center (Lexington County)

Al Cannon Detention Center (Charleston County)

S.C. Department of Corrections

“We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s Director of Public Health.

DHEC said it has requested more of the rapid-test devices and additional testing supplies but no specific timeline has been provided on when to expect a next shipment.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID19.