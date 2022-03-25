COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials announced Friday a plan to extend temporary WIC benefits through the end of summer.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the program, said the South Carolina Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is extending its temporary increase of the cash value for fruits and vegetable purchases through September 30, 2022.

It comes after President Joe Biden signed a funding package that would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture authority to extend the temporary increase of the benefit on March 15.

Health officials said the increase will remain $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-$11.

“We are glad the federal government granted this extension, as it provides additional assistance to families across the nation, including here in South Carolina,” said Berry Kelly, director of DHEC’s WIC program. “We will continue doing our part in making sure eligible residents have access to healthy food and nutrition resources for their families.”

WIC families in South Carolina can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers across the state.

The program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age five and provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services.

To learn more about the program, you can make an over-the-phone appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432.