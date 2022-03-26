COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Temporary benefits for participants in South Carolina’s Women, Infants and Children program will be extended through September.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday WIC’s temporary increase of cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will now end on Sept. 30. The increase had been set to expire on March 31.

The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants; $43 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 for breastfeeding participants. Standard cash value benefits range from $9 to $11 per month.

There are more than 600 businesses authorized WIC retailers in South Carolina.