HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and other public health officials are asking residents about what mental and physical health resources matter to them the most through a community health needs survey.

According to the United Health Foundation, South Carolina ranks 45th in the country in what it refers to as health outcomes, meaning a population’s physical and mental well-being. Topics in this category are behavioral health, mortality and physical health.

DHEC officials said their goal is to take actions that move them up in those rankings until South Carolina is one of the best states in the nation for listening to residents’ needs. Officials said the S.C. Community Health Needs Assessment Survey takes about 10 minutes to do and is anonymous.

It will ask about the individual’s county, age, race, gender, and occupation, but no one will be asked to provide their name or address. Other questions will ask how the individual feels about the overall health of their community.

“This is South Carolina pulling all of the partners together so that we can work on those rankings and so that we can make sure we make improvements in health so that all South Carolinians can have the best health possible,” said Suzette McClellan, SCDHEC Community Systems Director with the Pee Dee Public Health Region.

DHEC officials said some of South Carolina’s greatest public health challenges include high obesity rates and premature death rates.

Officials also said they’re working with other public health officials to reduce health disparities, where certain populations experience poorer health outcomes due to inequities like not having access to health resources.

Those who wish to take the survey can find it here.