DHEC issues alert over smoke from west coast wildfires

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an alert Wednesday over smoke from wildfires burning across the western United States and Canada.

Smoke from the fires has drifted into the northern parts of South Carolina and could cause eye irritation and respiratory issues, DHEC said.

DHEC expects the most significant impact to be on areas along and north of a line from Myrtle Beach to Columbia and Abbeville. The most significant impacts should be between Wednesday night and Thursday, with effects that could last into Friday.

DHEC recommends anyone with respiratory issues limit time outdoors and to keep windows and doors closed. DHEC also recommends running an air conditioner but keep the fresh-air intake closed.