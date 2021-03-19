DHEC: Nursing homes must allow visitation, with some exceptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC released new guidelines Friday requiring nursing homes to allow visitation, with a few exceptions.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities must offer outdoor and/or indoor visitation, beginning Friday. Some exceptions for indoor visitation include if the facility’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is above 10% and less than 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, if residents have a confirmed COVID-19 infection, if residents are in quarantine, or if a new case of COVID-19 is identified.

“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said.

DHEC said 177 facilities were not allowing visitation based on previous guidelines.

The new guidelines follow federal guidance released March 10.