MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s first West Nile Virus death of the year on Monday.

The person who died was from the Midlands region, according to DHEC. No other specifics about the person’s location were provided.

So far in 2022, DHEC has reported 11 cases of West Nile Virus in humans. Nine of them are in the Midlands region and six of those are residents of Richland County, according to a news release. It’s also been detected in five birds and 38 mosquito samples this year.

DHEC said less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus develop potentially deadly brain swelling, according to the release. Most people have no symptoms and about one in five people become ill within two to 14 days with symptoms such as fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, as well as occasional nausea and vomiting.

“If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider immediately,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a news release.

DHEC recommends using repellents to keep mosquitos from biting, making sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens, eliminating standing water on property and wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin.

More information about West Nile Virus can be found on the DHEC website.