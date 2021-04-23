DHEC says providers can start using Johnson & Johnson vaccine after US lifts pause

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control instructed vaccine providers to start giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the public again, according to a release.

Any provider with Johnson & Johnson doses were notified to administer the shot to the public after the CDC and FDA lifted the pause of the vaccine Friday evening. The providers that have the Johnson & Johnson shot have been properly storing the doses since the initial pause.

DHEC said it instructed providers to use the new FDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and the FDA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

DHEC encourages South Carolinians to get vaccinated as soon as possible and assured the vaccines are safe and effective for ending the pandemic once and for all.

NewsNation and the Associated Press contributed to this report.