DHEC says putting out smoldering trash fire in Ridgeland is a top priority

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
DHEC sign_366731

RIDGELAND, SC (AP) – The leader of South Carolina’s health and environmental agency says putting out a trash fire that has been smoldering for months is the department’s top priority.

The fire at a recycling company in Jasper County started in early June with hazardous levels of smoke particles and a voluntary evacuation of a neighborhood nearby happening earlier this month.

Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey said at an agency board meeting Thursday the department hired an outside company to put out the fire at Able Contracting Inc.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that Toomey also said it can’t wait for delayed federal testing of water and air samples near the fire and is paying a private firm to see if there are more hazards than just smoke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: