DHEC: South Carolina surpasses 7,000 total COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 7,000 people in South Carolina have died due to COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

The state reported 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 392 probable cases, 84 new, confirmed deaths and 10 probable COVID-19-related deaths.

Thursday’s update brings the state to 419,435 total, confirmed cases, 56,852 probable cases, 7,010 confirmed deaths and 827 probable deaths.

Of those deaths, two were confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Dillon County, five were the confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Florence County, four were confirmed deaths — two elderly, two middle-aged — in Horry County, one was the confirmed deaths of a middle-aged person in Marion County and one was the confirmed death of an elderly person in Marlboro County. There was one probable COVID-19 death of a middle-aged person in Marlboro County.

Of the 20,613 new tests reported to DHEC, 10.3% were positive for the virus.

Case counts for local counties are below:

Darlington – Eight new, eight probable

Dillon – 21 new, three probable

Florence – 71 new, 10 probable

Horry – 86 new, 70 probable

Marion – 16 new, six probable

Marlboro – Two new, four probable