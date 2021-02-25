DHEC: South Carolina surpasses 7,500 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 7,500 South Carolians, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday.

The agency’s daily COVID-19 update included the announcement of 921 new, confirmed cases, 344 probable cases, 42 new deaths and five, probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 26,810 new tests reported to the state, 8.4% were positive for the virus.

Of the new deaths, one was the confirmed deaths of an elderly person in Florence County.

Thursday’s update brings the state to a total of 440,517 total cases, 71,029 probable cases, 7,502 confirmed deaths and 941 probable deaths.

Here are the new case counts for local counties:

Darlington – Six confirmed, 10 probable

Dillon – Six confirmed, one probable

Florence – Eight confirmed, 17 probable

Horry – 45 confirmed, 50 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable