You can watch live on this page at 2 p.m.



COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on COVID-19, as well as the state’s vaccine roll out efforts.

According to a news release, the statewide briefing will be held at 2 p.m. and DHEC physician and Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19 Dr. Michael Kacka will be taking part in the briefing.