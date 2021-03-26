DHEC to hold news conference on South Carolina’s vaccine rollout efforts

WBTW will stream the briefing in the video player above.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a statewide briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine roll out efforts.

Governor Henry McMaster and the DHEC announced Friday that all South Carolinians aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31, 2021 and can begin scheduling their appointments as of next Wednesday.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18. All three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2:00 pm

Online appointments can be made by using the DHEC online locator here or you can call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.