DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance for South Carolina teachers, school staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday updated COVID-19 guidance for teachers and other school staff to align with healthcare workers.

DHEC updated the official guidance for teachers and school staff that are under quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms of the virus when the school is in a “crisis staffing condition.”

DHEC says that teachers and school staff do not need to quarantine even if they are not fully vaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms. However, said individuals must have a negative test result on the fifth day after their exposure and must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

The update is to relieve school staff shortages in areas with heightened outbreaks while staying updated with the latest analysis of risk and benefits. In addition, more schools will be allowed to continue with in-person education for students.

With the updated guidance, DHEC continues to advise South Carolinians to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks and socially distance where possible.