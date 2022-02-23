HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s schools and child care centers received new guidance Wednesday from state health officials that will lead to relaxed COVID-19 policies across the state.

The new guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Environmental Control follow a decline in COVID cases across the state. As a result, officials are pushing to transition from the test-to-stay practice.

Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that it will discontinue all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantining and its test-to-stay program starting on Thursday.

“Our goal is figuring out how to bring cases and hospitalizations and deaths down to a level that allows us to live our normal lives with very little interruption,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health, said.

The guidance applies to individual schools and child care centers, rather than districts as a whole.

“Fine-tuning our guidance to allow these schools and childcare facilities to function on a case-by-case basis, let’s schools know when they need to ramp up their safety protocols and when they can safely relax them,” Traxler said.

Schools and child care centers can suspend test-to-stay policies once they have two consecutive weeks in which fewer than 10% of students and staff test positive.

Once that happens, contact tracing, testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms will not be required.

“One of the main factors in all of this transition are the daily habits and practices of individuals across our state to truly achieve an endemic with COVID-19 and get out of the pandemic response,” Traxler said.

If a school or child care center has two consecutive weeks above the 10% mark, they’ll have to reinstate either the test-to-stay program or quarantine procedures.

“This is an important step for our state because it lays the foundation for how we can work and live with a contained version of the COVID-19 virus,” she said.

Schools will continue to report COVID cases to DHEC on a weekly basis, and isolation requirements for those with COVID-19 will remain the same.