Did anyone win the $545 million Powerball jackpot Monday?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina lottery players are hoping to win big this coming Wednesday night after the Powerball jackpot once again went unclaimed.

After no winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night, the game’s jackpot has soared to $570 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60 and a Powerball of 12.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night, Sept. 29. Wednesday’s drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

Should a jackpot-winning ticket be sold, the cash payout is valued at just over $410 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.