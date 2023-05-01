RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington is about to expire, so the North Carolina Education Lottery says players in the area should double-check any tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.

The ticket in the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing, which expires on Sunday, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 S. College Road in Wilmington. The ticket was sold for the same drawing in which a California man won a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the prize. The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-33-41-47-56-10.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on May 8. Players have one extra day to claim the prize because the ticket expires on a Sunday and lottery offices are closed on weekends.