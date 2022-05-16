CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Everyone is paying more at the pump. But it’s not just gas prices that are causing concern throughout the Carolinas.

Instead, there’s a shortage of diesel fuel that has the potential to greatly impact the cost of everything from groceries to building supplies and any other products.

When filling up, most people don’t often pay attention to the cost of diesel. But as demand has increased, many truckers are worried.

“So, I’m heading over to Atlanta to actually pick up one of my drivers,” said Omar Edwards, who started his trucking company last year. “We’re going to be team driving right now. That’s one way we’re trying to fight diesel prices and increase more revenue.”

Edwards said diesel fuel has become so expensive that he has had to lay off workers. Now, he’s also worried about but being able to get the fuel he needs to run his business amid record prices and dwindling supplies.

“So it’s almost approaching $6,” driver Esau Garnett said.

All along the East Coast, diesel supplies are down, according to industry experts.

According to Bloomberg, there are a handful of reasons for the shorage. Refinery closures during COVID and Europe needing more diesel from the U.S. because of Russian oil bans are just some of the complications.

Some drivers worry that there could be rationing and even higher prices in the future.

“If it continues like this, I’ll have to park my truck,” Garnett said.

Love’s Travel Stops is monitoring the situation, according to a statement on its website. The company wrote that it has minimal outages during certain hours and that, as of Sunday night, it doesn’t have any plans to restrict diesel.

Drivers said, if they don’t catch a break, everyone will feel the hit.

“A lot of these trucks you see now are not going to be here anymore,” Edwards said. “A lot of these trucks are a small company like myself that just can’t afford to pay these high prices.”