Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume public Masses May 11 with restrictions

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The Catholic Diocese of Charleston has announced public Masses across South Carolina will resume with daily Mass on May 11, with restrictions in place.

A press release from the diocese said pastors will develop plans as to how to operate over the next week.

The diocese says the plans will be developed based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), state mandates and recommendations from other dioceses that have already resumed Masses.

Bishop Robert Guglielmone will continue granting dispensation to those who are not comfortable attending weekend Mass and who are high risk until further notice, the release said.

Livestreaming Mass will continue at various parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.

“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” Bishop Guglielmone said. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”

